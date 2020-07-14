County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Brittany Ann Miller, 29, 23000 block Porter Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Dwaine Demont Randolph, 46, 19000 block Roosevelt Street, Tanner, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Joe Elliott Stewart, 61, 10000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use
• Michael Ray Williams, 61, 19000 block Runway Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jessica Lynn Padgett, 26, 800 block County Road 576, Rogersville, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, 400 block Blackburn Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brennan Andrew Townsend, 19, 300 block Love Branch Road, Harvest, minor consuming alcohol
• Destiny Marie Miller, 23, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Regina Danielle Davis, 42, 18000 block Alabama 127, Athens, grand jury indictment on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• TONEY — White 2019 Polaris 450 valued at $5,500 stole July 10, 24000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Hallmark enclosed trailer valued at $2,000 stolen between July 9 and July 10, 2000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $13,000, Beretta ARX .22 rifle valued at $299, Browning Hi-Power 9mm pistol valued at $650 and Mossburg 500 12 gauge shotgun valued at $250 stolen July 12, 16000 block Parker Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Ernest Lee Wilkerson, 53, probation revocation
• Ethen Louis Santos, 23, harassment
• Seth Wesley McElya, 30, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kenneth Lee, Stanford, 31, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Rickey L. Stanford, 52, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 41, possession of a controlled substance
• Holly Lynn Hine, 42, speeding, driving without insurance
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 42, breaking and entering a vehicle
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Damage to landscape lights valued at reported July 10, 2000 block Lindsay Lane South
• Genesis bicycle valued at $120 and vintage Schwinn Bicycle valued at $250 reported stolen July 10
• Damage to chain link fence valued at $200 reported July 11, 700 block U.S. 31
• Miscellaneous power tools valued at $1,500 and damage to steering whee/steering column valued at $300 reported July 11, 300 block Sixth Street
• Backpack valued at $20 reported stolen July 11, 600 block Coleman Avenue
• Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle valued at $3,400 reported stolen July 12, 400 block Chestnut Street
