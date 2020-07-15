County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Joshua Lee Holcombe, 40, 10000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, third-degree assault
• Angie Mae Scott Dugger, 50, 21000 block Thomas Road, Elkmont, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Jeffery Lee Gilbert, 49, 100 block Blaze Drive, Florence, reckless endangerment
• Michael Brian Patterson, 36, 2000 block Southeast 13th Street, Decatur, public intoxication
• Gregory Leevi Thacker, 32, 2000 block Whites Chapel Road, Gadsden, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Husqvarna push mower valued at $150 stolen between July 1 and July 12, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $7,000 stolen between Feb. 23 and July 13, 30000 block Alabama 53
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.