County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jeremiah Ja'Viare Childs, 20, 1000 block Grandview Boulevard, Huntsville, first-degree theft
• Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 47, 100 block Scotland Drive, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Jonathon Colby Parsons, 28, 25000 block Chris Way, Athens, second-degree domestic violence
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — Four spools of copper wire valued at $2,500 stolen between July 9 and July 14, 31000 block Alabama 53
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Pineda Vicente, 39, fugitive from justice (ICE hold)
• Johnathon Marcellus Cain, 24, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Smith & Wesson 3953 9 mm pistol valued at $200 reported stolen July 15, 600 block Ninth Avenue
