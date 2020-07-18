County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Austin Kyle Smith, 19, 900 block First Avenue, Decatur, driving while license suspended
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 37, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances), driving while license suspended and refusal to display insurance (Alabama State Troopers)
• Johnny Wayne Clem, 43, 2800 block Oakgrove Road, Ardmore, two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Megan Candace Hodge, 28, 25000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Amy Lashay Smith, 38, 200 block County Road 496, Trinity, bond revoked on previous charges of destruction of property by prisoner
• Garrett Michael Fairley, 32, 29000 block Tribble Road, Madison, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Travis Kirk Martin, 43, 5000 block Allendale Road, Huntsville, two counts of second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ELKMONT — Craftsman wrenches valued at $500, red Pro toolbox valued at $50, buffer valued at $60, two extension cords valued at $30 and Timberland boots valued at $100 stolen July 15, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road
• ATHENS — Stihl 261 chainsaw valued at $559, Husqvarna 223L weed eater valued at $225 and air compressor with hose valued at $150 stolen July 15, 11000 block Lentzville Road
• ATHENS — 1st National Bank checkbook of unknown value stolen between July 13 and July 15, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $735 stolen between May 22 and July 13, 17000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Car tag of unknown value stolen between July 14 and July 15, 13000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — Stanley tool set valued at $100 and four work shirts valued at $50 stolen July 16, Interstate 65 349 mile marker
• ELKMONT — Smith & Wesson M&P40 pistol valued at $500 stolen between July 12 and July 15, 19000 block Compton Street
• ELKMONT — Eight towels valued at $100 and ladder valued at $280 stolen between July 15 and July 16, 25000 block Putman Circle
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 29, disorderly conduct
• Daniel Joseph Ewertz, 40, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Various merchandise valued at $450.94 reported stolen July 15, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Damage to display case valued at $150 and sunglass display case valued at $50 reported July 15, 1200 block U.S. 72 West
• Nissan Pathfinder valued at $25,000 reported stolen July 16, 22000 block U.S. 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.