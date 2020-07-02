County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Aaron Seth Mason, 38, 27000 block Leggtown Road, Elkmont, leaving the scene of an accident
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, 400 block Sanders Street, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree burglary
• Stanley Dale Scroggins, 47, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property
• John Yates McDonald, 24, 100 block South Kentucky Avenue, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm pistol valued at $375 stolen June 29 during a vehicle break-in, 27000 block Dieken Drive
• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $750 stolen Sept. 13, 2019, 30000 block Alabama 53
• ATHENS — White 2009 Chevy C3500 van valued at $20,000 stolen June 30, 16000 block U.S. 72
• MADISON — Glock magazine valued at $30 stolen July 1 during a vehicle break-in, 13000 block Calloway Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
