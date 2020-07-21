County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Chelsea Marie Draper, 30, 24000 block Oak Drive, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Tammy Calloway, 47, 100 block Quite Lane, Hazel Green, DUI (alcohol) improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Christopher Jared Bailey, 27, 300 block County Road 1810, Joppa, bond revoked on previous charge of breaking and entering a vehicle
• James William Kellum, 41, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, first-degree theft
• Amy Lashay Smith, 38, 200 block County Road 496, Trinity, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Grady Paul Gaston III, 59, 1000 block Squire Run, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 42, 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of breaking and entering a vehicle
• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Nigel John Allison, 35, 1000 block North 26th Street, Mt. Vernon, Washington, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree criminal trespass
• Michael David Ferguson, 58, 2000 block Southwest Gas Light Place, Decatur, DUI (alcohol), reckless driving and open container of alcohol in vehicle (Alabama State Troopers)
• Quintel Lavar Chapman, 28, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Corey Cordell Simpson, 40, 10000 block County Road 40, Hillsboro, grand jury indictment for DUI (felony)
• Matthew Allen Burrows, 41, 100 block West Oak Hill Drive, Florence, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications), third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Hannah Grace Johnson, 24, 28000 Ragsdale Creek Road, Elkmont, fraudulent use of a credit card
• Lucas Phillip Turner, 24, 25000 block Vaughn Street, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Michael Jerome Williams Jr., 27, 2000 block Brighton Street, Decatur, speeding, open container of alcohol in vehicle and DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Robert Lionel Orr Jr., 30, 1000 block Orville Smith Road, Harvest, DUI (alcohol), driving while license suspended and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Telly Savalas Atkins, 45, 19000 block George Washington Street, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Keys valued at $100 stolen July 17, 13000 block Zehner Road
• ELKMONT — Winchester 94 .30-30 rifle valued at $500 stolen July 17, 23000 block Sugar Way
• ATHENS — Frigidaire microwave valued at $210 stolen between July 16 and July 17, 14000 block Northfleet Drive
• TANNER — Black 2008 Lone Wolf utility trailer valued at $2,000 stolen between July 17 and July 18, 23000 block Alabama 20
• ATHENS — Werner ladder valued at $70, Klein pliers valued at $65 stolen between July 14 and July 18, 23000 block Nick Davis Road
• ATHENS — Echo weed trimmer valued at $229 stolen July 18, 13000 block L & M Acres
• ELKMONT — Pride Jazzy power wheelchair valued at $2,000 stolen July 18, 24000 block Ridge Road
• ELKMONT — Keys valued at $1 stolen between July 18 and July 19, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $177, Well Fargo debit card of unknown value, black wallet of unknown value, Visa credit card of unknown value, knife/flashlight combo valued at $30, Mastercard credit card of unknown value, pink lunch box valued at $10, lock box valued at $30, Maynor & Mitchell handbag valued at $50, contact lenses and case valued at $10, eye wash valued at $10 and medical mask valued at $10 stolen between July 18 and July 19, 27000 block Capshaw Road
• ELKMONT — Stetson cologne valued at $30 and keys valued at $4 stolen July 29, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
• MADISON — Taurus Millennium .40 pistol valued at $450 stolen between July 18 and July 19, 12000 block Oliver Lane
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $4 and two packs of Winston 100 cigarettes valued at $10 stolen July 18 and July 19, 25000 block Smithfield Road
• ATHENS — White 2003 Ford F350 valued at $8,000 stolen between July 18 and July 19, 5000 block U.S. 72
• HARVEST — Energy bar of unknown value, energy gummies of unknown value, Oakley sunglasses of unknown value and Burberry sunglasses of unknown value stolen July 19, 27000 block Capshaw Road
• HARVEST — Hoka shoes valued at $150 and Craftsman tools valued at $500 stolen July 19, 27000 block Capshaw Road
• ELKMONT — Black 2003 Ford Ranger valued at $1,500 stolen July 19, 22000 block Nelson Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
