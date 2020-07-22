County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• William Alexander Eckstein, 22, 100 block Mattie Court, Madison, first-degree assault
• Travion Traman Kemp, 26, 200 block Pauline Drive, Hazel Green, third-degree theft (Huntsville Police Department)
• Joseph Dakota Medley, 23, 25000 block Smithfield Road, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
• Johnny Wayne Clem, 43, 28000 block Oakgrove Road, Ardmore, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Megan Sue Clark, 100 block Station House Drive, Harvest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree promoting prison contraband
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Three car batteries valued at $120 stolen July 17, 26000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Boat paddle valued at $50 stolen July 12, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
• ATHENS — Green 2003 Honda Ranger 350 four wheeler valued at $2,400 stolen July 20, 16000 block Wright Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Arthur Earl Thompson, 24, probation revoked on previous charge of hindering prosecution
• Arlin Ennis Mullican, 47, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Nissan Pathfinder valued at $5,000 and black Apple cellphone valued at $300 reported stolen July 18, 700 block Hardy Street
• Miscellaneous tools valued at $500, eight plastic totes with miscellaneous items valued at $1,000, 1860 grandfather clock valued at $1,000 and Smith & Wesson 442 .38 special revolver valued at $300 reported stolen July 18, 1000 block Jefferson Street South
• Miscellaneous items valued at $213.09 reported stolen July 18, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
