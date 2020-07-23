County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Nicholas Hunter Powell, 23, 500 block North Hine Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of second-degree possession of marijuana
• Nicole Farmer Landry, 43, 4000 block Jeff Road, Toney, sale of prohibited liquors and public intoxication
• Heather Marie Gates, 26, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, chemical endangerment of a child
• James William Kellum, 41, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, probation violation on previous charge of fourth-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Jessica Lynn Padgett, 26, 800 block County Road 576, Rogersville, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 37, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Terrence Franklin Redus, 56, 100 block Magnolia Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Anthony Glen Brown, 55, 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, second-degree assault
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, 300 block North Malone Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit card, (Limestone County Community Correctional Program) distribution of a controlled substance
• Adam Louis Malone, 33, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Chain-link fence and gates valued at $2,000 stolen between July 19 and July 21, 14000 block Williams Road
• ELKMONT — Bag of Craftsman tools valued at $100 and Ryobi air compressor valued at $500 stolen between July 20 and July 21, 23000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — Hand tools valued at $2,000, Greenlee knockout set valued at $3,000, Peavey 212 amp valued at $500, Spalding golf clubs valued at $200 and Craftsman air compressor valued at $300 stolen between July 18 and July 21, 5000 block Snake Road
• ELKMONT — White 2007 Ford Fusion valued at $5,000 stolen July 21, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
