County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Joseph Michael Coffman, 29, 14000 Chris Way, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Miah Alexandria Carter, 24, 14000 block Hardy Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances)
• Nigel John Allison, 35, 1000 block North 26th Street, Mt. Vernon, Washington, extradition hold
• William Francis-Lee Ouellette Jr., 18, 20000 block Delaney Road, Athens, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Corey Lee Johnson, 38, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, second-degree theft
• Sean Wesley Rolison, 50, 12000 block Lentzville Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ARDMORE — Camo Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew valued at $25,000 and Taurus Judge .45/.410 valued at $600 stolen between July 22 and July 23, 29000 block Wooley Springs Road
• ARDMORE — Apple iPhone 8 valued at $2,159, Apple iPhone 6 valued at $959 and Sony Playstation 4 stolen July 23, Blackburn Road
• ARDMORE — John Deere 4310 tractor with front end loader valued at $12,000 stolen between July 17 and July 23, 28000 block Randy Wade Drive
• MADISON — GMC keys and fob valued at $150 stolen July 22, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Eric Frehley Chamber, 22, third-degree burglary
• Gregory Scott Johnston, 45, DUI (alcohol)
• Christopher Wade Hammonds, 53, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Tag plate valued at $20 reported stolen July 22, 1000 block Frazier Street
• U.S. currency valued at $330 and wooden louvered window valued at $50 reported stolen July 23, 20000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
