County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Amber Hope Moyers, 29, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, DUI (controlled substances), failure to register vehicle, failure to display insurance, switched tag, improper lane usage and operating vehicle with improper tires
• Linda Elaine Cruit, 76, 27000 block Thach Road, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• Tyler Lamar Reeves, 22, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Joey Wade Trousdale, 38, 25000 block Craft Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Terry Nick Harwell, 42, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Russell Dewayne Clem, 50, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Nathan Colby McNatt, 21, 23000 block Presnell Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Oried Dylan Hereford, 25, 13000 block U.S. 231, Hazel Green, DUI (alcohol), improper lane usage and open container
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 37, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, three counts of disorderly conduct and three counts of reckless endangerment
• Hayden Blake Rose, 18, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, minor consuming alcohol
• Hunter Eugene Rose, 21, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
• Lawrence Milan Baker, 37, 500 block Elkston Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jacquez Tyreek McCoy, 23, 29000 block County Road 14, Florence, extradition hold
• Keaudre Gholston, 21, 300 block South Blair Street, Florence, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Castillo Dontae Carthen, 30, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Black 2019 Ford ExpeditionXLT valued at $68,000 stolen July 24, 21000 block Barley Terrace Road
• ATHENS — Fishing rods and nets valued at $200 stolen July 24, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
