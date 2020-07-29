County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Ethan Allen Stutts, 19, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Zachary Kaed Purnell, 35, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nena Matthews Pearson, 48, 1000 block Plainview Circle, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — White 2020 GMC Savana valued at $55,000 stolen between July 24 and July 27, 10000 block County Line Road
• ARDMORE — Two spools of copper wire valued at $1,200 stolen between July 26 and July 27, 31000 block Alabama 53
• ATHENS — LG DVD player valued at $20 stolen July 27, 14000 block Chris Way
• ATHENS — Two propane cylinders valued at $44 stolen between July 21 and 22, 23000 block Roberts Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Steven Letroy McCurley, 38, fourth-degree theft of property
• James Brian West, 43, fourth-degree theft of property
• Derrick Louis East, 35, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Cole Brennen White, 25, DUI (alcohol)
• Ginger Kristin Schrimsher, 40, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a pistol without a permit
• Joel Edward Pepper, 54, DUI (combine substances)
• Breanna Nichole Kyle, 24, DUI
• Kenneth Melvin Doss Jr., 28, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Pedal bike valued at $15 reported stolen July 25, 900 block North Houston Street
• Damage to driver's side of BMW X5 valued at $1,000 reported July 25, 1000 block Malone Street North
• 1976 Jeep CJ5 valued at $5,000 reported stolen July 25, 1000 block U.S. 72
• Panel under steering wheel column of Mazda valued at $400 reported stolen July 25, 700 Market Street West
• Damage to rear passenger window of Kia Forte valued at $200 and passenger door of black Chrysler 300 valued at $150 reported July 26, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $125 reported stolen July 27, 1000 block U.S. 72 West
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.