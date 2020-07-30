County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Carolyn Ashley Pascual, 52, 200 block State Road, Oneonta, probation violation n previous charges of 15 counts of negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument

• Gregory Keith Herston, 61, 400 block Karter Street, Huntsville, violation of a domestic violence protection order

• Gregory Scott Poss, 37, bond revoked on previous charges of two counts of third-degree theft and 11 counts of negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument

• Justin Lee Moore, 24, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, public intoxication

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $590 stolen between July 26 and July 27, 24000 block Copeland Road

• ELKMONT — Gas valued at $53 stolen July 28, 25000 block Thach Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Tarion Kenchutta Orr, 22, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)

• Brian Christopher Hill, 40, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• Two 24x8 flatbed trailers valued at $300 reported stolen July 28, 400 block West Strain Road

• Ford F350 dually valued at $3,000 reported stolen July 28, 1000 block Pryor Street

• 20 beauty care products valued at $95.15 reported stolen July 28, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• Dewalt tool bag valued at $50, Dewalt 20 volt max drill valued at $200, Dewalt 20 volt max reciprocating saw valued at $200, blue lens Costa Del Mar sunglasses valued at $200 and miscellaneous electric tools and wires valued at $150 reported stolen 1000 block Thrasher Boulevard

