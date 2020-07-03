County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Brittney Nichole McCluskey, 28, 200 block Rockport Street, Meridianville, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) second-degree theft
• Jacob Scott Hood, 29, 900 Main Street, Hartselle, probation violation on previous charge of fourth-degree theft of property
• Tiffany Resha Tatum, 23, 17000 block Tucker Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of harassment
• Kevin Joe Martin, 34, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — Husqvarna tiller valued at $700 stolen July 1 during during burglary, 21000 block Yarbrough Road
• ATHENS — 1980 Toyota truck valued at $1,500, black 1994 Ford Mustang valued at $4,000, black 1993 Ford Mustang valued at $4,000, Bobcat auger bit valued at $3,200, Stihl gas powered tools valued at $4,000 and hand tools valued at $4,000 stolen during burglary between June 30 and July 1, 25000 block U.S. 72
• MADISON — John Deere 50G excavator valued at $69,000 stolen July 1, 29000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Paint sprayer valued at $1,500 stolen during between June 27 and July 1 during burglary, 24000 block Sugar Way
• ATHENS — Michael Kors sunglasses valued at $100 stolen July 1 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 13000 block Hillcrest Drive
• ATHENS — Springfield XD .40 caliber pistol valued at $550, AK-47 valued at $1,100, Taurus PT111 9mm pistol valued at $243 and U.S. currency valued at $20 stolen July 1 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 25000 block Mahalo Circle
• ATHENS — Wells Fargo check book of unknown value and keys valued at $1 stolen July 1 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 25000 block Mahalo Circle
• ATHENS — Charter Arms .38 pistol valued at $150 stolen July 1 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 25000 block Mahalo Circle
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.