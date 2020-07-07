County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday, Sunday and Monday:
• Ashley Carol Batrum, 37, 300 block Hester Drive, Whitehouse, Tennessee, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) manufacture, sale or transfer of precursors
• Robert Rogers, 48, 10000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, parole violation on previous charge of second-degree domestic violence (assault) and second-degree assault
• Crystal M. Kindley, 33, 1000 block Railroad Street, Town Creek, attempting to elude and resisting arrest
• Christopher Lynn Adams, 39, 20000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 59, 100 block Heather Street, Laceys Spring, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 47, 16000 block Chris Way, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Christopher Bergeron Millien, 48, 17000 block Ferris Lot 25 Road, Athens, improper lane usage and DUI (alcohol)
• Christine Alberta Scales, 35, 3000 block Ingleside Street, Athens, four counts of negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Jaime Lee Bauer, 42, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Lucas Leon Spann, 30, 10 block County Road 537, Moulton, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance
• Tracy Lynn Simon, 42, 100 block South Debeth Plaza, Ardmore, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Marquez Deshawn Rice, 25, 28000 block Copeland Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Joe Wade Williams, 46, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use and public intoxication
• Robert Carlton Holland, 48, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Sears battery charger valued at $150, Skilsaw valued at $50, hand tools valued at $200 and TV valued at $50 stolen between May 25 and July 1 during burglary, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane
• ATHENS — White 2012 Chevy Camaro of unknown value reported stolen July 2, 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane
• ATHENS — Marlin .22 rifle valued at $200 stolen between May 1 and May 31, 12000 block Snake Road
• ATHENS — Keys valued at $1 and Colt .22 pistol valued at $200 stolen July 2 during burglary, 14000 block Dogwood Circle
• ATHENS — Alabama driver's license of unknown value, Regions check valued at $1 and wallet valued at $20 stolen June 20, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — White 2012 Dodge Ram valued at $12,000 stolen between July 2 and July 3, 18000 block Oakdale Road
• ATHENS — Silver 2008 Dodge Caliber valued at $4,500 stolen July 4, 20000 block Delaney Road
• ATHENS — Red Heeler dog valued at $1,000 stolen between June 1 and July 4, 15000 block McCormick Lane
• ATHENS — Silver 2007 Lexus ES350 valued at $5,000 stolen between July 3 and July 4, 25000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Stove top valued at $150, wood table valued at $300, Sony TV valued at $600, two wooden dressers valued at $600, desk valued at $100, refrigerator valued at $150, two twin beds valued at $300, two drawers valued at $300, two washer and dryers valued at $150, king size bed valued at $500, dishes valued at $150, microwave valued at $100, two air conditioners valued at $200 and china cabinet of unknown value stolen between May 21 and July 5, 14000 block Grover Lane
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Daxton Fredrick Swopes, 20, fourth-degree theft of property
• David Eugene Sims, 44, harassment
• Michael Lynn Eaton, 58, possession of a controlled substance
• Crystal Lea Turner, 41, driving while license revoked
• Kristie Lynn Stutts, 38, possession of a controlled substance
• Jamal Phalon Anderson, 27, attempting to elude, driving under the influence and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kevin Lee Alford, 44, public intoxication
• Ricky Nicklos Terry, 29, DUI (alcohol)
• Brandon Tyree Dearing, 39, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Apple iPhone 8 valued at $600, Michael Kors long strap purse valued at $200, gold necklace with heart pendant valued at $150 reported stolen July 3 after breaking and entering a vehicle
• Car wash control panel valued at $2,000, steel door valued at $200 and tire clean packets and money valued at $20 reported stolen July 3 from burglary, 15000 block Kings Drive
• U.S. currency valued at $1,200, identity documents of unknown value, two credit/debit cards of unknown value, wallet valued at $10 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus valued at $200 reported stolen July 3, 1000 block u.S. 72 East
• Samsung Galaxy A10 valued at $600 reported stolen July 3, 100 block Sixth Avenue
• FUBU tennis shoes valued at $50 reported stolen July 4
• Green and black Huffy mountain bike valued at $124 reported stolen July 5, 1000 block Elm Street West
• Stihl weed trimmer valued at $300 and bicycle valued at $100 reported stolen July 5, 200 block Jefferson Street North
• Two bottles of Zaza White valued at $45 reported stolen July 5, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• House key valued at $1, Athens-Limestone Hospital work badge valued at $5, box of 72 Dixie paper bowls valued at $10 and Aionex electronic sensor valued at $10 reported stolen July 6, 22000 block Ewell Street
• Remington RP45 handgun valued at $275 reported stolen July 6 from breaking and entering a vehicle, 1000 block Batts Street
