County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jamal Phalon Anderson, 27, 100 block Edinburg Drive, Athens, drug trafficking
• Paul Gene Adcock Jr., 54, 24000 block Alabama 251, Toney, public intoxication, carrying a concealed weapon (illegal gun) and possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use
• Samuel Roy Morris, 64, 1000 block Calvin Private Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Rex Daniel Carter, 33, 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 30, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Thomas Orin Fadell Jr., 40, 15000 block Shaw Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Three Social Security cards of unknown value, two birth certificates of unknown value, Alabama driver's license of unknown value and medications of unknown value stolen July 5, 25000 block Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Cell phone of unknown value stolen July 6, 26000 block Bethel Road
• ELKMONT — Gas of unknown value stolen July 4, 2500 block Elkton Road
• ARDMORE — Clorox wipes valued at $30 stolen July 4, 27000 block Gatlin Road
• ATHENS — Dell laptop valued at $600 and Xbox valued at $450 stolen July 7 during burglary, 14000 block Grover Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
