County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Hiram Salas-Santos, 20, 200 block Wilcot Drive, Meridianville, DUI (alcohol) and speeding

• George Carroll Farmer II, 44, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of aggravated child abuse

• Jocelyn Stewart, 28, 18000 block Alabama 99, possession of imitation drugs, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Diego Vasquez, 24, 200 block Lanier Road, Madison, DUI (alcohol), (Alabama State Troopers)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $20 and black Sony Playstation 4 valued at $300 stolen July 7, 16000 block Zehner Road

• ATHENS — Blue bicycle valued at $100 stolen between July 3 and July 4, 12000 block Quinn Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Jessie Kelly Landsell, 45, fourth-degree theft of property

• Jennifer Nicole Toney, 19, disorderly conduct

• Michael Gene Chapman, 40, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Brenda Gayle Raymond, 41, inoperable brake light, driving without a license and driving without insurance

• Mark Laurence Stafford, 66, possession of a controlled substance

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• Frigidaire microwave oven valued at $250 reported stolen July 7, 1400 block London Lane

• Frigidaire oven valued at $550 reported stolen July 7, 14000 block Lannister Lane

• Food and miscellaneous items valued at $227.04 reported stolen July 7, 1000 U.S. 72 East

• Alabama license plate valued at $75 reported stolen July 8, 700 block North Malone Street

Tags

