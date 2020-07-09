County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Hiram Salas-Santos, 20, 200 block Wilcot Drive, Meridianville, DUI (alcohol) and speeding
• George Carroll Farmer II, 44, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of aggravated child abuse
• Jocelyn Stewart, 28, 18000 block Alabama 99, possession of imitation drugs, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Diego Vasquez, 24, 200 block Lanier Road, Madison, DUI (alcohol), (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $20 and black Sony Playstation 4 valued at $300 stolen July 7, 16000 block Zehner Road
• ATHENS — Blue bicycle valued at $100 stolen between July 3 and July 4, 12000 block Quinn Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jessie Kelly Landsell, 45, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jennifer Nicole Toney, 19, disorderly conduct
• Michael Gene Chapman, 40, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Brenda Gayle Raymond, 41, inoperable brake light, driving without a license and driving without insurance
• Mark Laurence Stafford, 66, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Frigidaire microwave oven valued at $250 reported stolen July 7, 1400 block London Lane
• Frigidaire oven valued at $550 reported stolen July 7, 14000 block Lannister Lane
• Food and miscellaneous items valued at $227.04 reported stolen July 7, 1000 U.S. 72 East
• Alabama license plate valued at $75 reported stolen July 8, 700 block North Malone Street
