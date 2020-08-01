County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Joe Wade Williams, 46, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Adam Lee Watkins, 35, 700 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation on previous charge of negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Adam Louis Malone, 33, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Chadrick Dupree Malone, 45, 1000 block Sommerest Drive, Athens, extradition hold
• Rusty Lee Wood, 37, 14000 block U.S. 72, Athens, domestic violence (strangulation), third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Elijah Dain Watson, 41, 1000 block Grant Street Southeast, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Megan Sue Clark, 26, 100 block Station House Drive, Harvest, bond revoked on previous charge of using false identity to obstruct justice
• Amber Hope Moyers, 29, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charges of breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft
• Derrick Louis East, 35, 2000 block Stanford Street, Athens, parole violation on previous charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance
• Leah Catherine Anderson, 31, 10000 block Paradise Shores Road, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
• Jordan Lena Montesani Tuck, 23, 1000 block West Elm Street, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Black 2001 Infiniti G45 of unknown value stolen July 23, 12000 block Lukers Way
• ELKMONT — Five rolls of copper wire valued at $9,500, can of spray paint valued at $5 and roll of electrical tape valued at $20 stolen between July 29 and July 30, 27000 block Mooresville Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Billy S. Chapman, 53, giving false name to law enforcement
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, public intoxication
• Stephen Dewayne Harbin, 41, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• 87 packs of meat valued at $1,403.34 reported stolen July 30, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
