County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jaci Gabrielle Garcia, 23, 100 block Fernglen Circuit, Meridianville, public intoxication and using a false identity to obstruct justice
• Ryan Wade Boyd, 25, 300 block Madison 7795, Huntsville, Arkansas, second-degree assault
• Mark W. Fowler, 50, 5000 block U.S. 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• John Franklin Dugger Jr., 45, 18000 block McMunn Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Thomas Joseph Hoeckelberg, 49, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and operating a vehicle without insurance (Alabama State Troopers)
• Dale Heath Harper, 19, 1000 block Raspberry Lane, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana (Alabama State Troopers)
• Anna Mischelle Thornton, 18, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, Athens, minor consuming alcohol
• James Austin Cardenas, 21, 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol), operating a vehicle without insurance and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Donald Freeman, 34, 1000 block Kings Drive, Pell City, attempting to elude, improper lane usage and DUI (alcohol)
• Reuben Torres Rodriguez, 46, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ARDMORE — Silver 2009 Nissan Altima valued at $5,000 stolen Aug. 6, 27000 block Pinedale Road
• ATHENS — Miter saw valued at $375 stolen between April 1 and Aug. 7, 16000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — Sony Expload radio valued at $50, wiring harness valued at $15 and Roadmaster GPS valued at $40 stolen between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ELKMONT — Rigid skilsaw valued at $120, Stihl weed trimmer valued at $10, Stihl leaf blower valued at $25, Echo weed trimmer valued at $50, toolbox of Craftsman wrenches valued at $100, five Extreme MT Mudclaw tires valued at $275 and Porter Cable air compressor valued at $120 stolen between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, 27000 block Scoggins Road
• ELKMONT — White 1996 Ford Explorer valued at $275 stolen Aug. 9, 27000 block Mae Wallace Way
• ATHENS — Poulan riding lawnmower valued at $1,200 stolen between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, 15000 block McCormick Lane
• ATHENS — Skilsaw valued at $50, Kobalt miter saw valued at $200, bag of Craftsman tools valued at $300, Wagner paint sprayer valued at $170 and air conditioner valued at $300 stolen between Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, 21000 block Cagle Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 39, theft of property
• Samantha Ashley Lowery, 29, possession of a controlled substance and DUI (controlled substances)
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 31, Failure to pay and driving without a license
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, public intoxication
• Toney Lee Kelly, 44, disorderly conduct
• Brandon Cole Baily, 27, operating a vehicle without insurance and switched tag
• Kenneth Ryan Newman, 48, obstructing governmental operations
• William Frank Harbin III, 41, DUI (controlled substances)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Clothes and towels valued at $70 and washing pods valued at $7 reported stolen Aug. 7, 1900 block U.S. 72 West
• U.S. currency valued at $80 reported stolen Aug. 7, 1000 block Elm Street East
• Door jam valued at $25, electronic tablet valued at $100 and Sony bluetooth speaker valued at $140 reported stolen Aug. 7, 600 block Sixth Street
• Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $171.64 reported stolen Aug. 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Nissan Altima valued at $9,000 and Nissan key fob valued at $100 reported stolen Aug. 9, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Smith & Wesson .357 revolver valued at $800 reported stolen Aug. 9, 1000 block Kelli Drive
• White Yeti Roadie cooler valued at $250 reported stolen Aug. 9, 700 block Forrest Street East
• Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $112.14 reported stolen Aug. 9, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Checkbook of unknown value reported stolen Aug. 9, 500 bock Sanders Street
