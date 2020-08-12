County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Lauren Nicole Gatlin, 32, 500 block West Pryor Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Jonathan Paul Estill, 41, 600 block Liberty Road, Danville, negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Jeffery Allen Wales, 47, 100 block Sherborn Drive, Madison, public intoxication
• Maverick Labarron Dortch, 29, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Tanner, two counts of non-payment of child support
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Magellan cooler valued at $200 stolen between Aug. 9 and Aug, 10, 14000 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — LG Stylo 4 cellphone valued at $300 stolen Aug. 10, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ELKMONT — Blue 1998 Dodge Ram valued at $600 stolen between Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, 28000 block Johnson Cemetery Road
• ATHENS — True Living hanging organizer valued at $6.50 stolen Aug. 10, 12000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
