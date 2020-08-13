County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Lloyd Dean Tinnon Jr., 57, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance, grand jury indictment on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 44, 29000 Christy Drive, Toney, fourth-degree theft
• Jessica Renee Thaler, 41, 29000 block Wooley Springs Road, Athens, negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Amanda Mae McMurray, 29, 12000 block Nave Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Shanna Nicole Rozell, 39, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Zachary Tyler Waldrep, 22, 24000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol), improper lane usage, open container of alcohol, carrying a concealed weapon illegally, and possession of drug paraphernalia (Alabama State Troopers)
• Lewis Edward Traylor, 60, 10000 block Griffith Road, Tanner, third-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly
• Thomas Wayne Petty, 28, 21000 block Holt Road, Athens, giving false identification to law enforcement
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Gray 2012 GMC Sierra valued at $20,000, black UTLO trailer valued at $3,500, silver 2019 Hyundai Electra valued at $20,000, Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol valued at $400, Sig Sauer P320 9mm pistol valued at $650, Dell laptop valued at $800, Craftsman hand tools valued at $600, three DSR jump boxes valued at $300, two Ground Zero speakers valued at $700, Cobra CB radio valued at $160, Kobalt toolbox and tools valued at $600, six cans of White Claw valued at $10, STS leather duffle bag valued at $180, Nike duffle bag and clothes valued at $200, Yeti cooler valued at $225 and Igloo cooler valued at $20 stolen between Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, 14000 block Cambridge Lane
• LESTER — Box of Redstone Credit Union checks of unknown value, box of Family Security Credit Union checks of unknown value and Alabama driver's license of unknown value reported stolen Aug. 11, 28000 block Easter Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
