County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Cashion Torvontae Mitchell, 18, 600 block Coleman Avenue, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• April Gayle Boyett, 33, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
• Landon Scott Woolridge, 26, 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Alexandra Nicole Johnson, 28, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child
• Michael Edward Eckstein, 37, 400 block West Kump Avenue, Bonner Springs, Kansas, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Terry Nick Harwell, 42, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude
• Gregory Shawn Brown, 43, 60 block Speegle Street, Decatur, public intoxication (Alabama State Troopers)
• Joshua Chad Phillips, 44, 20000 block Gill Crest Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances)
• Dallas Austin Thompson, 29, 24000 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal mischief
• Ulasus Vesuqus, 24, 8000 block U.S. 72, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — 13 boxes of ammunition valued at $300 stolen between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, 17000 block Sewell Road
• ATHENS — Green 2007 Suzuki GS500 motorcycle valued at $3,500 stolen between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13, 22000 block Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $30 stolen Aug. 13, 24000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
