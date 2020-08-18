County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Derrick Duane Martin, 56, 12000 block Southern Charm Boulevard, Madison, public intoxication
• Billy Dewayne Haynes, 58, 21000 block Carey Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Baleriano Armenta Lagunas, 40, 18000 block Oakale Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• David Borda Simpson, 39, 4000 block County Road 50, Lexington, public intoxication
• Jackie Willhite, 40, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol and driving while license suspended (Alabama State Troopers)
• Dammon Burton Hardin, 32, 100 block Ed Johnson Road, Harvest, fourth-degree theft of property
• Lanny Ray Smalley, 66, 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Brandon Tyrone Lane, 35, 800 block South Houston Street, Athens, Illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Donnie Glenn Hargrove, 24, 21000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• John Edward Carr, 40, 100 block McIntire Lane, Decatur, speeding, driving while license suspended, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Bobbie Jo Davis, 45, 19000 block Holt Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joshua Lee Freeman, 33, 2000 block Southwest Cleveland Avenue, Decatur, fourth-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Captain Crunch cereal valued at $2.85, Chair Pro seat pad valued at $8, Corn Pops cereal valued at $3, Scott toilet tissue valued at $5, blue Sterilite tote valued at $6.50, Dial body wash valued at $6.50, Old Spice body wash valued at $11, Fuji body wash valued at $5.50, 24-pack Dasani bottled water valued at $5, Dinner Made Simple cookbook valued at $12.99, gray Sterilite tote valued at $9.50, two bottles of Mobil motor oil valued at $10, Pine Sol valued at $2, Cloralen bleach valued at $1, Irish Springs body wash valued at $7 and Ivory body wash valued at $4 stolen Aug. 14, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $40 stolen between Aug. 10 and Aug. 13, 12000 block Hutchenson Circle
• ATHENS — Red 1997 Kawasaki 1100STX jet ski valued at $3,000 and utility trailer valued at $500 stolen between July 1 and Aug. 14, 7000 block Blue Springs Road
• ELKMONT — Utility trailer valued at $300 stolen between Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 29000 block Pettusville Road
• ATHENS — Blue Ribbon ice cream valued at $5, Taco Bell taco set valued at $2.65, Taco Bell tortillas valued at $1.75, two shoeboxes valued at $2.00, Clover Valley refried beans valued at $1, Kool Aid tropical punch valued at $2.65, baskets valued at $10.25, Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches valued at $6, Kellogs Pop Tarts valued at $2.85, Air Heads gummies valued at $1, Kraft Goldfish valued at $1.80, Pringles chips valued at $1.55, Nabisco cookies valued at $3.75, candy valued at $6, two Taco Bell sauces valued at $3, two Eskimo Pie ice creams valued at $7.70, five hand wash packs valued at $25, red Gildan T-shirt valued at $5 and HS Apparel hoodie valued at $22.50 stolen Aug. 15, 19000 block Alabama 99
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
