County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jesus Ramirez Garcia, 23, 11000 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, DUI (alcohol) and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• TANNER — Notebook valued at $4 and Alabama driver's license valued at $36 stolen between Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $60 stolen between Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, 15000 block York Lane
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Cornelius Latravious Anderson, 23, third-degree domestic violence
• Gladys Lurleen Haggenmaker, 52, fourth-degree theft of property
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, public intoxication
• Buddy Allen Rooker, 34, fugitive from justice
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Miscellaneous Ryobi tools valued at $400 and two window unit air conditioners valued at $200 reported stolen Aug. 15, 400 block Vine Street
