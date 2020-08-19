County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Jesus Ramirez Garcia, 23, 11000 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, DUI (alcohol) and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• TANNER — Notebook valued at $4 and Alabama driver's license valued at $36 stolen between Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane

• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $60 stolen between Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, 15000 block York Lane

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Cornelius Latravious Anderson, 23, third-degree domestic violence

• Gladys Lurleen Haggenmaker, 52, fourth-degree theft of property

• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, public intoxication

• Buddy Allen Rooker, 34, fugitive from justice

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• Miscellaneous Ryobi tools valued at $400 and two window unit air conditioners valued at $200 reported stolen Aug. 15, 400 block Vine Street

