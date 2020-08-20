County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Lavoisier Hill, 48, 100 block National Court, Albany, Georgia, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Aaron Lynne Pack, 41, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Athens, harassment
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, 300 block Hoffman Street, Athens, hold for court
• William Ray Morrison, 61, 20000 Townsend Ford Road, Athens, two counts of possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Gregory Scott Johnston, 46, 2000 block Windscape Drive, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Travis Lamar Ward, 33, 100 block Rose Drive, Huntsville, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree criminal mischief
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Frigidaire smooth top stove valued at $550 and window and screen valued at $100 stolen Aug. 12, 14000 block London Lane
• Damage to two box fans valued at $40 and Hisense flat screen TV valued at $300 during criminal mischief Aug. 17, 700 block Fifth Avenue
• Damage to vehicle windshield valued at $300 during criminal mischief Aug. 17, Levert Avenue
