County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Steven Rodriguez, 51, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, second-degree burglary
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, 300 block Hoffman Street, Athens, probation violation of previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Linda Elaine Cruit, 77, 27000 block Thach Road, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• John Turner, 27, 15000 Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Heather Nicole Brackeen, 38, 18000 block Moyers Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Erin Marie Green, 23, 26000 block Oak Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol), following to close and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Zachary Elias Tarpley, 31, 15000 block Hardy Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Timothy Scott Royster, 42, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) domestic violence (strangulation)
• Linda Elaine Cruit, 77, 27000 block Thach Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree criminal mischief
• Shelby Nichole Maggart, 29, 400 block A Stephens Road, Hazel Green, probation violation on previous charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Trayveon Devontay Fletcher, 25, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Allen Tankersley, 60, 3000 block Sweetbriar Road, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Three Veto bags of tools valued at $650 stolen Aug. 18, 6000 block Bay Village Drive
• ATHENS — Orange 1987 Hovercraft boat valued at $8,000 and boat trailer valued at $2,000 stolen between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — IRS stimulus check of unknown value stolen Aug. 19, 12000 block Quinn Road
• ATHENS — American Standard air conditioner valued at $5,000 stolen between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 16000 block Zehner Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Brandy Nichole Johnson, 29, 20000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Amanda Beth Malone, 40, 1000 block Plainview Circle, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 35, 2000 block Colony Drive, Huntsville, first-degree theft of property
• Michael Christopher Hastings, 35, 100 block Crimson Rose Drive Northwest, Madison, possession of a controlled substance
• Joseph William Urmson, 28, 1000 block Elm Street East, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• Keys valued at $5, U.S. currency of unknown valued, metal door and locking mechanism valued $300, damage to change machine door valued at $2,000 and bin containing multiple vending machine items valued at $150 stolen Aug. 20, 100 block U.S. 72 East
• Ashley sectional couch valued at $588.88, 70-inch LG smart TV valued at $769, two Ashley lamps valued at $52.90 and three-piece table set valued at $169.99 stolen July 20, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
• Damage to Chanel perfume valued at $125, 65-inch Hisense TV valued at $430 and two interior walls valued at $200 committed Aug. 21, 700 block Clinton Street South
