County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Karl Wesley Hughey, 40, 4000 block Elkwood Section Road, Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brian Scott Birdwell, 36, 400 block County Road 26, Rogersville, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Bobbie Jo Davis, 45, 20000 block Snow Lane, Elkmont, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance and first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance
• Isaac Horacio Dominguez Flores, 37, Parker Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Michael Ray Ward, 39, 20000 block Cox Road, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• HARVEST — Black 2003 Ford Excursion valued at $10,000 stolen between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, 29000 block Alden Springs Court
• ATHENS —Gold pendant and jewelry valued at $80 stolen Aug. 20, 19000 block Sewell Road
• ATHENS — Green 1997 Chevy C1500 valued at $4,500 stolen Aug. 22, 16000 block Zehner Road
• ATHENS — Blue 2008 Ford Focus valued at $4,000 stolen Aug. 22, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ELKMONT — Black laptop valued at $600 stolen between Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
• ATHENS — Unimog military vehicle valued at $8,500 stolen between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 14000 block Ripley Road
• LESTER — Metal wheelchair ramp valued at $2,000 stolen between Aug. 13 and Aug. 17, 30000 block Lester Road
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 pistol valued at $450, 9mm Ruger pistol of unknown value and Norco pills of unknown value stolen Aug. 23, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
