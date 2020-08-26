County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Gerry Dale Greenhaw, 54, 29000 block Leggtown Road, Elkmont, DUI (combined substances)
• Steven Rodriguez, 51, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Lorna Darian Mitchell, 26, 200 block Summer Tree Court, Hazel Green, fourth-degree theft
• Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 44, 25000 block Kings Drive, Athens, speeding and failure to display insurance
• Blas Geovany Savala Gonzalez, 49, 24000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, ICE hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — North American Arms .22 pistol valued at $175 stolen between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, 22000 block Yarbrough Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday and Tuesday:
• Dana Angel Springer, 28, 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, three counts third-degree theft of property
• Thomas Dewayne Gladden, 54, 700 block North Madison Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct
• Diego Ramos, 23, 1000 block North Madison Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Francesca Noelle Mason, 18, 300 block Shaw Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Montrell Ellis McCann, 22, 300 block Shaw Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Joseph Colin Christopher, 32, 600 Box Street, Athens, public intoxication
• William Frederick Rugart, 24, 3000 block Blue Crest Street Southwest, Huntsville, assault with bodily fluids (saliva) and harassment
• Susan Kay Gilbert, 42, 500 block Chandler Street, DUI (controlled substance)
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 31, 400 Skyview Drive, probation revocation
• Eric Allan Griffin, 46, 18000 block Moyers Road, possession of a forged instrument
• Tavoras Antwan Coffman, 35, 400 block Jefferson Street, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• U.S. currency of unknown value stolen July 31, 100 block U.S. 31 South
• Damage to two entry doors valued at $450 Aug. 16, 400 block Samola Street
• Pink Victoria's Secret fanny pack valued at $20 and Ruger LCP .380 pistol valued at $320 stolen Aug. 17, 1000 block 12th Street
• K&N air intake valued at $400 and four wheels valued at $500 stolen Aug. 24, 14000 block Cambridge Lane
• Stainless steel Tag Heuer Formula One watch with black/grey face valued at $1,860 stolen Aug. 20, 22000 block Winged Foot Lane
• Damage done to window valued at $500 Aug. 22, 600 block U.S. 72 West
