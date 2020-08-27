County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• James Christopher Smith, 30, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Talia Shae Stephens, 31, 4000 block Pleasant Grove Road, Winfield, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Susan Kay Gilbert, 42, 500 Chandler Street, Athens, four counts of negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Derrick Blake Stephens, 35, 2000 block Colony Drive, Huntsville, bond revoked on previous charge of trafficking in stolen identities
• Isaac Horacio Dominguez Flores, 37, Parker Road, Athens, ICE hold
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $600 and purse and contents valued at $20 stolen between Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive
• ATHENS — Green wagon valued at $2,000 and mule harness valued at $600 stolen between June 25 and Aug. 11, 21000 block Bolding Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $279 and U.S. currency valued at $492 stolen between July 13 and Aug. 7, 20000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS — Bissell vacuum cleaner valued at $311 stolen Aug. 21, 23000 block Presnell Road
• ATHENS — Four packs of Golden Flake chips valued at $8, four packs Marlboro reds cigarettes valued at $24 and two cases of Pepsi valued at $12 stolen Aug. 26, 16000 block Shaw Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Susan Kay Gilbert, 42, 500 Chandler Street, DUI (controlled substance)
• Collene Dawn Geary, 43, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Vans shoes valued at $29.99 and FILA shoes valued at $24.99 reported stolen Aug. 25, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
• Damage to back door window valued at $300, lock and deadbolt valued at $50 and garage door opener valued at $50; spare trailer tire valued at $200, Craftsman weed trimmer valued at $120, Husqvarna weed trimmer valued at $200, Club Cadet zero turn mower valued at $3,600, multiple tools valued at $6,000, Polaris 90cc four wheeler valued at $2,700, current and volt testers valued at $200, 3500 watt generator valued at $2,000, 12,000 watt generator valued at $3,500, Miller welding machine valued at $2,000, 15-foot utility trailer valued at $800, 20-foot ball hitch car hauler valued at $2,800, Ford Mustang valued at $20,000, Movado watch valued at $2,000, Concord watch valued at $800, hair dryer valued at $150 and 32-inch RV TV valued at $200 reported stolen Aug. 25, 23000 block South Hine Street.
