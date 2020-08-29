County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Kelsie Dawn Hyer, 20, 5000 block Cole Street, McKenzie, Tennessee, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Alabama State Troopers)

• Jessica Ashley Avalos, 30, 2000 block Northeast Epworth Drive, Huntsville, speeding, DUI (alcohol) and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)

• Diego Ramos, 23, 1000 block North Madison Street, Athens, ICE hold

• Jesse Dale Lewter, 34, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)

• Byron Gene Gordon, 49, 20000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property

• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• TONEY — U.S. currency valued at $400 stolen between Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 27000 block McKee Road

• HARVEST — White 1996 Dodge Ram valued at $5,000 stolen between Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 7000 block Love Branch Road

• ATHENS — Copper wire coils valued at $450 stolen between Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 14000 block Grover Drive

• ATHENS — White utility trailer valued at $6,500 stolen Aug. 26, 27000 block Thach Road

• TONEY — Toshiba L875D laptop valued at $500 stolen Aug. 20, 28000 block Bethel Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Gregory Scott Johnston, 46, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)

• April Dawn Lalonde, 31, fourth-degree theft of property and attempting to elude

• Raul Mendoza Jr., 21, third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:

• Washer and dryer combination valued at $250 reported stolen Aug. 26, 1000 block Mason Street

