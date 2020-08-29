County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Kelsie Dawn Hyer, 20, 5000 block Cole Street, McKenzie, Tennessee, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Alabama State Troopers)
• Jessica Ashley Avalos, 30, 2000 block Northeast Epworth Drive, Huntsville, speeding, DUI (alcohol) and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)
• Diego Ramos, 23, 1000 block North Madison Street, Athens, ICE hold
• Jesse Dale Lewter, 34, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Byron Gene Gordon, 49, 20000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Kimberly Jaharda Cardenas, 29, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• TONEY — U.S. currency valued at $400 stolen between Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 27000 block McKee Road
• HARVEST — White 1996 Dodge Ram valued at $5,000 stolen between Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 7000 block Love Branch Road
• ATHENS — Copper wire coils valued at $450 stolen between Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, 14000 block Grover Drive
• ATHENS — White utility trailer valued at $6,500 stolen Aug. 26, 27000 block Thach Road
• TONEY — Toshiba L875D laptop valued at $500 stolen Aug. 20, 28000 block Bethel Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Gregory Scott Johnston, 46, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• April Dawn Lalonde, 31, fourth-degree theft of property and attempting to elude
• Raul Mendoza Jr., 21, third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• Washer and dryer combination valued at $250 reported stolen Aug. 26, 1000 block Mason Street
