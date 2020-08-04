County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Lajarvis Cortez Malone, 36, 500 block Irvin Street, Athens, hold for court
• Terry Dale Siniard, 55, 18000 block Sunrise Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Christopher Larry Scott, 33, 26000 block First Street, Ardmore, first-degree theft and third-degree theft
• Blas Geovany Savala Gonzales, 48, 24000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Honda TRX four-wheeler valued at $600 stolen between July 30 and July 31, 16000 block Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — .22 pistol valued at $100, sandals valued at $26, shoes valued at $100, medications valued at $200, U.S. currency valued at $50, two death certificates of unknown value and insurance papers of unknown value stolen between July 30 and July 31, 7000 block Williams Road
• ELKMONT — Gas valued at $24 stolen between July 24 and July 31, 20000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
• ATHENS — Green 2002 Honda Recon valued at $1,000 stolen July 31, 16000 block Sandy Lane
• ATHENS — Steve Madden purse valued at $60, make up valued at $200 and miscellaneous items valued at $20
• ELKMONT — LG TV valued at $150 stolen Aug. 2, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
• ATHENS — Blue 2008 Jeep Wrangler valued at $20,000 and Ruger 3235 9mm pistol valued at $300 stolen between Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, 26000 block Camden Court
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
