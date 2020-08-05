County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• James Alfred Kirby Jr., 45, 2000 block Levert Avenue, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• George Morris Pylant Sr., 50, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Jennifer Kay Lewis, 44, 26000 block Bethel Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of second-degree theft
• Charles David Greenway, 35, 10 block West Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Leah Jeanne Garner, 30, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree assault
• Manuel Theodore Martinez, 40, 23000 block Norman Lane, Elkmont, destruction of property by prisoner and third-degree promoting prison contraband
• Joey Wade Trousdale, 38, 25000 Craft Road, Athens, bond revoked and probation violation on previous charges of breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree manufacturing a controlled substance, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• TONEY — Black 1999 Toyota Camry of unknown value stolen Aug. 2, 19000 block East Limestone Road
• ELKMONT — Power tools valued at $1,300 and lumber valued at $1,500 stolen between July 28 and Aug. 1, 23000 block Fain Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
