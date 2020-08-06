County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• George Morris Pylant Sr., 50, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, parole violation
• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 25, 1000 block Rogers Drive, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit
• Kyle Wayne Martinez, 35, 23000 Norman Lane, Elkmont, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief
• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Nicole Dawn Moore, 33, 16000 block Buckskins Drive, Athens, fugitive from justice
• Terry Lee Cline, 20, 13000 block Reid Road, Athens, first-degree assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $63 stolen Aug. 4, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• James Joseph Hermes, 37, 27000 block Salem-Minor Hill Road, Lester, driving while license revoked
• Brandy Ogle Gentry, 44, 2000 block Kildare Street, Huntsville, DUI (combined substances)
• Paige Thornton Garcia, 38, 200 block Sanders Street, first-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• Lattimer Crummell Dobbins, 46, 17000 block Dobbins Road, public intoxication and resisting arrest
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• U.S. currency valued at $500 stolen July 31, 17000 block Watercress Drive
• Ford Mustang valued at $16,995 stolen Aug. 4, 100 block U.S 72 East
• TCL Roku TV valued at $118, Vizio Smart TV valued at $278 and two FHD 40” Smart TVs valued at $392 stolen July 26, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Damage to headstone valued at $500 stolen July 15, 500 block Washington Street East
• Ford F150 STX valued at $5,000 stolen Aug. 1 (later recovered), 300 block Fifth Avenue
• Harbor Freight dolly valued at $100, various tools valued at $700 and weed trimmer valued at $200 stolen July 20, 100 block Stewart Street
• Buick Le Sabre custom valued at $1,500 stolen Aug. 3, 1200 block Kelli Drive
• Eleven women's and children's clothing items valued at $942.93 stolen July 25, 23000 block Piney Creek Drive
