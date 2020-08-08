County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Morgan Renee Negri Hammonds, 31, 12000 Quinn Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• James Andrew Thomas, 51, 2000 block Club View Circuit, Huntsville, third-degree burglary
• Brandy Ogle Gentry, 44, 2000 block Kildare Street, Huntsville, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Mitchell dee Davenport, 28, 25000 block West Limestone School Road, Elkmont, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Anthony Glenn Brown, 55, 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Darin Michael Baughman, 48, 100 block Towering Pines Circuit, Huntsville, harassment
• Ryan Wade Boyd, 25, 300 block Madison 7795, Huntsville, Arkansas, resisting arrest and attempting to elude by any means
• Joseph Wayne McAbee, 57, 200 block Neel School Road, Danville, DUI (combined substances)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Lug wrench valued at $20 and paperwork of unknown value stolen between Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, 23000 block Roberts Road
• ATHENS — Mossy Oak wallet valued at $15, Alabama driver license valued at $25, Bank of America debit card of unknown value, two birth certificates of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $80 stolen Aug. 1, 23000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $3,500 stolen between July 7 and July 27, 22000 block Nick Davis Road
• MADISON — Big Tex utility trailer valued at $1,800 stolen between July 31 and Aug. 4, 29000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Valve stem of unknown value stolen Aug. 6, 23000 block Presnell Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.