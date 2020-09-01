County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday and Sunday:
• Billy Sam Chapman, 53, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 24, 1000 block Cain Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (arson), first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Pamela Graves Thornton, 59, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of second-degree criminal mischief
• Thomas Dewayne Davis, 42, 22000 block Holt Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (controlled substances)
• Claud Richardson Wilbanks, 60, 300 block Ingram Road, Pulaski, Tennessee, harassing communications
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 40, 1000 block County Road 1727, Holly Pond, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Paul Pate, 47, homeless, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jesse James Bourgeois, 35, 300 block Coldwater Creek Road, Taft, Tennessee, bond revoked on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit card
• David Christopher Reece, 25, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Christine Ann Collier, 41, 400 block Lovebranch Road, Harvest, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Refrigerator valued at $2,200, five bathroom cabinets valued at $200, lawnmower brush hog valued at $2,700, five sinks valued at $300, four tubs valued at $3,000, Milwaukee welder valued at $3,000, table saw valued at $800, two ladders valued at $250 and two bicycles valued at $275 stolen between Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, 29000 block Copperhead Lane
• HARVEST — iPhone 10 valued at $700 and iPhone 11 valued at $1,000 stolen Aug. 30, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive
• ATHENS — Three Rigid drills valued at $500, Dewalt reciprocating saw valued at $150, Bosch reciprocating saw valued at $100 and hand tools valued at $250 stolen between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, 9000 block Poplar Point Loop
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Billy S. Chapman, 53, third-degree theft of property
• Jenny Wren Wright, 27, public intoxication
• Maria Lizbeth Chavez, 37, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and assault with bodily fluids
• Jessica Christina Rivera, 20, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Christianne Duff, 18, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Stephanie Nicole Peebles, 25, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• April Cecilia Griffin, 21, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Derrius P. Lockett, 30, public intoxication
• Vanessa Lashaun White, 40, DUI (controlled substances), failure to display insurance, switched tag, operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Taurus 9mm pistol valued at $300 reported stolen Aug. 27, 19000 block Racheals Loop
• Taurus G2C 9mm pistol valued at $221 reported stolen Aug. 28, 100 block Crutcher Street
• Shopping cart valued at $130 reported stolen Aug. 28, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• Brown wallet with camo valued at $20, two credit/debit cards of unknown value, driver's license of unknown value and Social Security card of unknown value reported stolen Aug. 31, 700 block Clinton Street South
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.