County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, first-degree theft, giving false identification to law enforcement

• Robert Anthony Davis, 33, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, public intoxication

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ATHENS — White 2020 Chevy Silverado valued at $32,000 stolen Sept. 6, 14000 block U.S. 72

• ARDMORE — Anderson AR 15 pistol valued at $500 stolen between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, 26000 block Fall Way

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

