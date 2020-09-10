County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, first-degree theft, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Robert Anthony Davis, 33, 100 block Coffman Circle, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — White 2020 Chevy Silverado valued at $32,000 stolen Sept. 6, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ARDMORE — Anderson AR 15 pistol valued at $500 stolen between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, 26000 block Fall Way
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
