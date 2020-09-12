County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Tonya Marie Moreno, 36, 19000 block Carver Lane, Foley, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Roger Dale Tucker Jr., 38, homeless, grand jury indictment on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Frank James Johnson, 22, 20000 block Green Meadow Road, Athens, attempting to elude by any means (Alabama State Troopers)
• Mitchell Dee Davenport, 28, 25000 block West Limestone School Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Dalton Lee Power, 23, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Breanna Rae Barnes, 18, 14000 block Quinn Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• James Samuel Shasteen, 55, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of failure to deliver title
• Earl Edward King Jr., 64, 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, third-degree burglary
• Kristina Leigh Moore, 35, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass
• Paula Jean Brown, 46, 15000 McCormick Lane, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Adam Matthew Kyle, 39, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, menacing
• Johnny Lynn Egger Jr., 24, 19000 block Orman Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• TANNER — Wallet and cash valued at $200 stolen Sept. 6, Hatchett Ridge Road
• ELKMONT — Cigarettes valued at $294.40 stolen Sept. 10, 18000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.