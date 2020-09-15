County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

• Everett Willard Potts Jr., 47, 21000 block Silver Oaks Circle, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and driving on wrong side of road (Alabama State Troopers)

• Donnie Ray Pardon, 57, 1000 block Poplar Hill Road, Prospect, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication

• James Hoyt Toney Jr., 40, 400 block Congress Drive, Athens, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

• Vantella Lamont Malone, 42, 700 block Plato Jones Street, Athens, third-degree robbery and first-degree theft

• Earl Edward King Jr., 64, 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, drug trafficking

• Debra Marcella Howard, Joe Wheeler Avenue, Russellville, public intoxication

• Daniel Allen Johnson, 39, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Jessy Leigh Johnson, 29, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Zachary Tyson Ashby, 38, 24000 block Jacobs Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)

• Ramiro Cruz Quiroz, 52, 14000 block McCulley Mill Road, Athens, two counts of first-degree assault, driving on the wrong side of road, DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol, operating a vehicle with improper tires

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:

• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $215 stolen between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10, 25000 block Sardis Springs Road

• ATHENS — Two sixth grade science kits valued at $50 stolen between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, 15000 block Line Road

• MOORESVILLE — Two tires and rims valued at $475 stolen Sept. 12, Arrowhead Landing Road

• ATHENS — Red 2001 utility trailer valued at $3,000 stolen Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, 9000 block County Corner Road

• ARDMORE — Redstone credit card of unknown value, key fob valued at $60, wallet valued at $10, Social Security card of unknown value, Escript prescription card of unknown value, Alabama driver's license of unknown value, U.S. currency valued at $28, Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance card of unknown value and Redstone Credit Union checks of unknown value stolen between Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, 29000 block Old School House Road

• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $6,825 stolen between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, 13000 block McCormack Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.

