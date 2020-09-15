County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Everett Willard Potts Jr., 47, 21000 block Silver Oaks Circle, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and driving on wrong side of road (Alabama State Troopers)
• Donnie Ray Pardon, 57, 1000 block Poplar Hill Road, Prospect, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
• James Hoyt Toney Jr., 40, 400 block Congress Drive, Athens, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime
• Vantella Lamont Malone, 42, 700 block Plato Jones Street, Athens, third-degree robbery and first-degree theft
• Earl Edward King Jr., 64, 18000 block McWilliams Street, Elkmont, drug trafficking
• Debra Marcella Howard, Joe Wheeler Avenue, Russellville, public intoxication
• Daniel Allen Johnson, 39, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jessy Leigh Johnson, 29, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Zachary Tyson Ashby, 38, 24000 block Jacobs Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Ramiro Cruz Quiroz, 52, 14000 block McCulley Mill Road, Athens, two counts of first-degree assault, driving on the wrong side of road, DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol, operating a vehicle with improper tires
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $215 stolen between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10, 25000 block Sardis Springs Road
• ATHENS — Two sixth grade science kits valued at $50 stolen between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, 15000 block Line Road
• MOORESVILLE — Two tires and rims valued at $475 stolen Sept. 12, Arrowhead Landing Road
• ATHENS — Red 2001 utility trailer valued at $3,000 stolen Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, 9000 block County Corner Road
• ARDMORE — Redstone credit card of unknown value, key fob valued at $60, wallet valued at $10, Social Security card of unknown value, Escript prescription card of unknown value, Alabama driver's license of unknown value, U.S. currency valued at $28, Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance card of unknown value and Redstone Credit Union checks of unknown value stolen between Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, 29000 block Old School House Road
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $6,825 stolen between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, 13000 block McCormack Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.