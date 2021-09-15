County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday

• Fonda Baker, 1500 block Market Street Northwest, Athens, negotiating a worthless instrument

• Tanya Barksdale, 25000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, converted stature-possession of a controlled substance

• David Cantrell, 200 block Camp Drive, Fayetteville, Tennessee, first-degree theft of lost property

• Derrick East, 2100 block Stanford Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• Frank Johnson, 5600 block Henry Road, Athens, converted statute-first-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft of property and obstructing justice using a false identity

• James Kelly, 800 block South Market Street, Scottsboro, converted statute-nonsupport

• Marcus Smith, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Scott Thornton Jr., 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Richard Walker, 800 block South Cedar Street, Nashville, Tennessee, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property and recovered stolen property

• Joshua White, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, fourth-degree receiving stolen property-buying/receiving

County thefts

The Limestone Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

ATHENS—2013 silver Mazda valued at $6,000 reported stolen between Sept. 10-12, 17000 block Snead Street

ATHENS—2014 black Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 reported stolen between July 12-Aug. 13, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way

ATHENS—2005 white Buick Sentry valued at $8,000 reported stolen between Aug.13-Sept. 1, 20000 block Yarbrough Road

ELKMONT—Ruger 9mm pistol P95 valued at $300 reported stolen Sept. 13, 24000 block Elkton Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday

• Chase Adam Campbell, 25, 400 block Butter and Egg Road, possession of a forged instrument

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday

ATHENS—Clothing valued at $101.88 stolen Sept. 13, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

ATHENS—Merchandise valued at $230.38 stolen Sept. 13, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

ATHENS—Ruger Black .380 Pistol LCP valued at $300, a Ruger firearm case valued at $20, .380 bullet valued at $20 and a box of Marlboro light 100 cigarettes valued at $5 reported stolen Sept. 13, 600 block Box Street

ATHENS—Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, 200 block Christine Street

