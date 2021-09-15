County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday
• Fonda Baker, 1500 block Market Street Northwest, Athens, negotiating a worthless instrument
• Tanya Barksdale, 25000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, converted stature-possession of a controlled substance
• David Cantrell, 200 block Camp Drive, Fayetteville, Tennessee, first-degree theft of lost property
• Derrick East, 2100 block Stanford Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Frank Johnson, 5600 block Henry Road, Athens, converted statute-first-degree theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft of property and obstructing justice using a false identity
• James Kelly, 800 block South Market Street, Scottsboro, converted statute-nonsupport
• Marcus Smith, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Scott Thornton Jr., 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Richard Walker, 800 block South Cedar Street, Nashville, Tennessee, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property and recovered stolen property
• Joshua White, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, fourth-degree receiving stolen property-buying/receiving
County thefts
The Limestone Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
ATHENS—2013 silver Mazda valued at $6,000 reported stolen between Sept. 10-12, 17000 block Snead Street
ATHENS—2014 black Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 reported stolen between July 12-Aug. 13, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way
ATHENS—2005 white Buick Sentry valued at $8,000 reported stolen between Aug.13-Sept. 1, 20000 block Yarbrough Road
ELKMONT—Ruger 9mm pistol P95 valued at $300 reported stolen Sept. 13, 24000 block Elkton Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday
• Chase Adam Campbell, 25, 400 block Butter and Egg Road, possession of a forged instrument
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday
ATHENS—Clothing valued at $101.88 stolen Sept. 13, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
ATHENS—Merchandise valued at $230.38 stolen Sept. 13, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
ATHENS—Ruger Black .380 Pistol LCP valued at $300, a Ruger firearm case valued at $20, .380 bullet valued at $20 and a box of Marlboro light 100 cigarettes valued at $5 reported stolen Sept. 13, 600 block Box Street
ATHENS—Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, 200 block Christine Street
