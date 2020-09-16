County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jaclyn Ickes, 19, 6000 block Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, second-degree theft (Huntsville Police Department)
• William Dylan Grider, 19, 700 block Neal Drive, Gurley, second-degree theft (Huntsville Police Department)
• James Wayne Watkins, 30, 19000 block Holt Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Frank Brady Oman, 46, 200 block Willa Circle, Pulaski, Tennessee, first-degree theft
• Ronald Eugene Carter, 49, 20000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15000 McCormick Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree criminal trespass
• Alex Steven Rivers, 35, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Louis Owens IV, 37, probation revoked on previous charge of giving false name to law enforcement
• James Orville Ball, 59, fourth-degree theft of property
• Earl Edward King, 64, first-degree theft of property
• William Gregory Jamaal Thatch, 24, failure to register vehicle and driving without a license
• Kendrick Donyell Davis, 36, DUI (alcohol, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Ruger LCP .380 pistol valued at $260 reported stolen Sept. 11, 600 block Hereford Drive
• Logging chain valued at $100 and 20 4x4 fence posts valued at $100 reported stolenSept. 11, 200 block Elm Street East
• Nintendo Switch and bag valued at $250, Mario Kart 8 valued at $50, Super Smash Brothers valued at $50, three downloadable games valued at $30 reported stolen Sept. 11, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Damage to Michelin tire valued at $146 reported Sept. 13, 200 block Hine Street
• LG cellphone valued at $100 reported stolen Sept. 13, 400 block McClellan Street East
• Red Honda Civic valued at $1,200 reported stolen Sept. 13, 1000 block North Jefferson Street
• Ryobi RY3818 chainsaw valued at $125 and Porter Cable side grinder valued at $65 reported stolen Sept. 14, 1000 block Ryan Street
