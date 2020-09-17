County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Scott Patrick Kilby, 23, 27000 block Alabama 253, Hackleburg, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
• Leighton Dylan Gamble, 49, 9000 block Settle Road, Tanner, menacing
• Marty Leneal Pylant, 52, 27000 block Azalea Trail, Athens, illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Mitchell Dee Davenport, 28, 25000 block West Limestone School Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Black 2013 Nissan Maxima valued at $10,000 stolen Sept. 12, 14000 block Carter Road
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $5 and sunglasses valued at $96 stolen Sept. 9, 30000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.