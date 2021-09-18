County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday
• James Holmes Jr., 300 block Hopper Road, Eva, violation of domestic violence
• Nathan Roden, 4600 block Highway 36 East, Somerville, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Kristine Thompson, 700 block Clinton Street South, Athens, public intoxication
• Dexter Wiggins, 1800 block Brownstone Avenue Southwest, Decatur, DUI
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Thursday and Friday
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday
• Jerick Oyanib, 21, 300 block Moore Hollow Road, possession of marijuana
• Javier Montez Tibbs, 18, 1100 block Dixon Town Road, Prospect, Tennessee, possession of marijuana
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts/incidents Thursday and Friday.
• ATHNS—U.S. Currency, fraudulent use of a credit card, 600 block 9th Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.