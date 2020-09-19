County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Paige Thornton Garcia, 38, 15000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charges of three counts of second-degree assault
• James Christopher Burnett, 48, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Diana Cecilia Chabi, 41, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Bryant Keith Hutto, 31, 23000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• William Edward Lasater, 44, 29000 block East Ninth Avenue, Ardmore, negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Jeremiah A. Macklin, 23, 3000 block University Drive, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Bethany Paige Garcia, 38, 600 block Frazier Street, Athens, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree theft
• Larry Donell Malone, 60, homeless, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of first-degree robbery, resisting arrest, attempt to elude, illegally carrying a concealed weapon
• Jason Michael Shelton, 42, 25000 block Alabama 251, Toney, extradition hold
• Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 44, 25000 block Kings Drive, Athens, two counts of first-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ELKMONT — Red Sun 20 bicycle valued at $100 stolen between Aug. 28 and Sept. 16, 28000 block Pettusville Road
• ATHENS — Contact lenses valued at $20, eye wash valued at $20, contact lens case valued at $20, medical mask valued at $20, silver lockbox valued at $40 and U.S. currency valued at $101 stolen between July 18 and July 19, 27000 block Capshaw Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
