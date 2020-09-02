County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Bona Indraputra, 43, 100 block Arrowhead Trail, Madison, possession of a controlled substance

• Rodney Glenn Blankenship, 49, 26000 block Alabama 251, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property

• Devin Blake Appleton, 24, 400 block North Clinton Street, Athens, harassment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• TANNER — 1992 Champion Fish and Ski boat valued at $1,500 stolen between May 25 through June 30, Dairy Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

