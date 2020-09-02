County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Bona Indraputra, 43, 100 block Arrowhead Trail, Madison, possession of a controlled substance
• Rodney Glenn Blankenship, 49, 26000 block Alabama 251, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft of property
• Devin Blake Appleton, 24, 400 block North Clinton Street, Athens, harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• TANNER — 1992 Champion Fish and Ski boat valued at $1,500 stolen between May 25 through June 30, Dairy Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
