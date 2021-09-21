County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Charles Anderson, 2000 block Luke Street, Athens, converted statute-possess with intent to deliver or sell drug paraphernalia
• Jonathan Buckelew, 17000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, converted statute-nonsupport
• Demario Higgins, 900 block Browns Ferry Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Cody Johnson, 3100 block Bobo Section Road, Hazel Green, public intoxication
• Amanda Malone, 1200 block Plainview Circle, Athens, giving false identification and driving while license is suspended/revoked
• Malek Mixson, 200 block Southwind Drive, Athens, speeding and driving while license suspended/revoked
• Tamara Smith, 1700 Hobbs Street West, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance
• Corey White, 500 block Beaty Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and rendering a false alarm
• Tyler Bagsby, 21000 block Looney Road, Athens, sexual misconduct
• Noel Geiger, 9700 block The Lane West, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Jordan Hudson, 19000 block Racheals Loop, Athens, third-degree domestic-criminal mischief and third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• Taylor Lide, 2600 block 2nd Street. Ardmore, violation of domestic violence
• Steven Waldrep, 700 block Cedar Lake Road Southwest, Decatur, enticing child immoral purpose and sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old
• Mark Williams, 300 block West Washington Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• Anna Grace Heinkle, 400 block North Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield, DUI (alcohol)
• Junee Parker, 600 block Northwest 15 Place, Decatur, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, public intoxication, first-degree possession of a forged instrument and injury or destruction of state property
• Andrew Strasser, 400 block Hermitage, Decatur, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Katherine West, 2200 block Windscape Drive, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
• ELKMONT — Battery valued at $100 and tag valued at $2 stolen between Aug. 15 and Sept. 16, 27000 block Puckett Lane
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $600 stolen Sept. 18, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
