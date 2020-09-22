County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Matthew Michael McGowan, 40, 100 Bowling Lane, Harvest, DUI (controlled substances), improper lane usage, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving while license suspended (Alabama State Troopers)
• Kirk Harold Logan IV, 43, 90 block Vanzant Road, Delrose, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 33, 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, possession of a controlled substance
• Tiffany Dawn Louk, 37, 25000 block Fairmont Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
Daniel Stephen Holt, 29, 15000 block Arlington Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Dwayne L. Hulsey, 44, 100 block Hickory Trail Drive, Harvest, non-support of a child
• Eric Fritzell Troupe, 46, 22000 block Hood Street, Athens, improper lane usage, DUI (alcohol) and driving while license suspended
• Hannah Nicole Thornton, 19, 60 block County Road 767, Cullman, DUI under 21 (alcohol)
• Jarvesio Levonta Gamble, 27, 1000 block Carver Homes, Florence, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Kevin Alexander Lee, 28, 1000 block Towne Creek Plaza, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol)
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 29, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ARDMORE — Red 1995 GMC Sierra valued at $6,000 stolen between Sept. 6 and Sept. 17, 29000 block Old School House Road
• ATHENS — Bull Mastiff dog valued at $499 stolen Sept. 16, 24000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Red 1984 Honda four wheeler valued at $3,000 and red utility trailer valued at $3,000 stolen Sept. 17, 7000 block Jernigan Hollow Road
• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $200 stolen between Sept. 3 and Sept. 17, 30000 block Alabama 53
• ATHENS — 80 cartons of various cigarettes valued at $4,400 stolen Sept. 18, 11000 block Elk River Mills Road
• ELKMONT — Red jack valued at $200 stolen between Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, 21000 block Nelson Road
• ARDMORE — Electricity of unknown value stolen between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, 27000 block Sterling Road
• ATHENS — Remington 870 Express shotgun valued at $275, green safe of unknown value, Family Security Credit Union checkbook of unknown value, car titles of unknown value, miscellaneous watches valued at $100, miscellaneous knives valued at $100, camera valued at $150, Marlin .22 rifle valued at $175, muzzle loader rifle of unknown value, HiPoint 9mm pistol valued at $150, HiPoint .45 pistol valued at $150, .22 pistol valued at $125, U.S. currency valued at $950 and medications of unknown value stolen Sept. 20, 25000 block Craft Road
• ELKMONT — Green 1981 Lowe boat valued at $2,500 stolen between Sept. 11 and Sept. 20, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road
• MADISON — Black 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $8,000 stolen between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, 3000 block Towe Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Ethan Benjamin Burcham, 22, first-degree assault
• William Kenneth Loveless, 28, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Clothes, groceries, blinds, washing detergent, paint set and Kool-aid valued at $133.40 reported stolen Sept. 18, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Two Ryobi drills with chargers valued at $140, car battery charger valued at $75 and Ryobi air pump with bag valued at $50 reported stolen Sept. 18, 400 block Market Street West
• Chrysler Town and Country valued at $6,000 reported stolen Sept. 19, 1000 block Audubon Lane
• Bottled water valued at $3.25 and broom valued at $7.50 reported stolen Sept. 19, 17000 block U.S. 72 West
• Damage to tire on Ford Explorer valued at $500 reported Sept. 19, 500 block Hine Street South
• Miscellaneous items valued at $177.21 reported stolen Sept. 19, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Miscellaneous clothes valued at $60.51 reported stolen Sept. 19, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• U.S. currency valued at $300 and U.S. Bank debit card of unknown value reported stolen Sept. 20, 24000 block Silent Springs Drive
• Meal valued at $27.23, two debit cards of unknown value and Motorola cellphone of unknown value reported stolen Sept. 20, 500 block U.S. 72 West
• Two plastic totes valued at $23 and 21 containers of laundry detergent valued at $189.70 reported stolen Sept. 20, 15000 block Pike Road
