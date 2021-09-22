County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Robert Davis, 800 block Garrett Drive, Athens, non-support
• Jordan Gordon, 100 block Thomas Street North, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• Tammy Holt, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont
• David Lopez, 1400 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Brenda Lucas, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, DUI (controlled substance)
• Josue Marcial, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Pamela Middlebrooks, 25000 block Highland Avenue, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Sarah Teaven, homeless, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ronald Weatherford, 1000 block Washington Street West, Athens, first-degree possession of stolen property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — miscellaneous items valued at $200 stolen Sept. 20, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Water valued at $750 stolen between Sept. 11-20, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• ATHENS — White 1992 Ford Econoline valued at $5,500 stolen Sept. 20, 19000 block Jordan Lane
• ATHENS — Three ballcaps valued at $40 and Cornwell neck flashlight valued at $250 stolen Sept. 20, 18000 block Alabama 99
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Britney Nicole Marks, 29, 900 block East Hobbs Street, fourth-degree theft of property
• Tina Howard Springer, 57, 70 block County Road 571, Rogersville, DUI (other)
• Brandon Glen Peacock, 30, 100 block O'Connor Drive, Athens, violation of protection order
• Agustin Ramirez Valerio, 32, 1300 block Tower Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jose Daniel Moralez-Menjivar, 27, 300 block West Elm Street, fugitive from justice
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• ATHENS—Remy Martin, 750 ML, valued at $49.66, Bellaire Rose, 750 ML, valued at $49.66 and Crown Apple, 375 ML, valued at $49.66, Nike bifold wallet valued at $20, Alabama drivers license, debit card, insurance card and a silver Capitol One credit card and a Regions Ebenezer MB Church check reported stolen Sept. 20, 22000 block Pepper Road
• ATHENS—TCL A3 Cell Phone valued at $40 and a Samsung Cell phone valued at $50 reported stolen Sept. 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.