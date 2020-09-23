County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Christopher David Campbell, 39, 100 block Stoneway Trail, Madison, DUI (controlled substances) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Nicholas Jordan Landreth, 30, 600 block Elkton Street, Athens, first-degree theft
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 33, 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christina Lee Jarrett, 29, 700 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Felipe Garcia, 32, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, contempt of court
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Wallet and items valued at $20 and U.S. currency valued at $500 stolen Sept. 21, 25000 block Nick Davis Road
• MADISON — Red utility trailer valued at $1,000, Honda push mower valued at $400, Troybilt garden tiller valued at $400 and two kids electric motorcycles valued at $400 stolen between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, 11000 block Burgreen Road
• ATHENS — Orange 1994 Chevy S10 valued at $3,000 stolen Sept. 15, 19000 block Elkton Road
• MADISON — Taurus 62C 9mm pistol valued at $300 stolen Sept. 17, 26000 block Hundley Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
