County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Alajji Mohamed, 41, 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Kirk Harold Logan IV, 43, 90 Vanzant Road, Delrose, Tennessee, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of burglars tools
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 33, 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, bond revoked on previous charges of third-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance
• Amber Lynn Lankster, 36, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Christopher Warren Adkins, 42, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, third-degree theft of lost property
• Ashley Nicole Parker, 27, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, harassing communications
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Three grade stakes valued at $20 stolen between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 14000 block Quinn Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
