County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Alajji Mohamed, 41, 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)

• Kirk Harold Logan IV, 43, 90 Vanzant Road, Delrose, Tennessee, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of burglars tools

• Michael Wallace Quinn, 33, 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, bond revoked on previous charges of third-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance

• Amber Lynn Lankster, 36, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, third-degree burglary

• Christopher Warren Adkins, 42, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, third-degree theft of lost property

• Ashley Nicole Parker, 27, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, harassing communications

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• Three grade stakes valued at $20 stolen between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 14000 block Quinn Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

