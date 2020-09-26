County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 29, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Danlee J. Saulsbury, 58, 25000 block Ivy Chase, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Bag of tools valued at $2,000, yellow mini bike valued at $500, jewelry valued at $800, UCA hoodie valued at $80 and phone charger valued at $25 stolen between Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ATHENS — Powerhouse pressure washer valued at $460, Powerstroke pressure washer valued at $150 and Wagner paint sprayer valued at $225 stolen April 6, 20000 block East Limestone Road
• ELKMONT — Three lamps valued at $140, bed set valued at $109 and two rugs valued at $500 stolen between Sept. 6 and Sept. 23, Upper Fort Hampton Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
