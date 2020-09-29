County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Elizabeth Eve Anderson, 39, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of trafficking in stolen identities
• Brandon Tye Hughes, 18, 24000 block Lawrenceburg Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Duane Lee Merrell, 51, 11000 block Mack Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Benjamin Andrew King, 26, 25000 block Oak Grove Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and third-degree domestic violence (menacing)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $7,343 stolen between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, 26000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Chicago air compressor valued at $50 stolen Sept. 24, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
• MADISON — Black Oneal utility trailer valued at $3,200 stolen Aug. 30, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ARDMORE — Tag receipt of unknown value and gold ring valued at $200 stolen Sept. 24, 28000 block Oak Grove Road
• ELKMONT — Leonard utility trailer valued at $2,645, IV curve tester valued at $4,000, arc flash suit valued at $1,500, arc flash suit with hood valued at $1,200, 40 safety locks valued at $400, Shelter canopy valued at $180, canopy valued at $80, six high voltage gloves valued at $1,500, Ping gold clubs valued at $1,400, Callaway golf clubs valued at $2,000 and grill valued at $180 stolen between Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, 27000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Blue 2008 Kia Spectra valued at $4,500 and purse valued at $200 stolen Sept. 25, 18000 block Moyers Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at 2,003 stolen Sept. 21, 19000 block Easterferry Road
• TONEY — Utility trailer valued at $1,200 stolen between Sept. 22 and Sept. 26, Harvest Road
• MOORESVILLE — Bissell vacuum cleaner valued at $160, Earthworks chainsaw valued at $175, vacuum cleaner valued at $90 and Viore TV valued at $118 stolen between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26, 25000 block North Street
• ATHENS — Motorcycle parts valued at $100, Campbell air compressor valued at $200, job box valued at $300, two stand up toolboxes valued at $500, hand tools valued at $1,250, LED light bar valued at $150 and LED light pod valued at $50 stolen between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25, 26000 block Nick Davis Road
• MADISON — Nintendo game console valued at $200 stolen between Aug. 15 and Sept. 26, 10000 block Segars Road
• ATHENS — Boxer dog valued at $150 and Siberian husky/timberwolf mix valued at $1,000 stolen Sept. 22, 20000 block Elkton Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
